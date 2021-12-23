Fear Grips Urhobo Community As Cultists Go On Rampage In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Orhuwhorun community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State have been gripped with fear as lives have been lost in clashes among suspected cultists.

The clashes had forced some resident to flee while businesses had been shut for fear of being destroyed by the rampaging cult gangs.

LEADERSHIP learnt that killings, shootings and looting have continued despite the occasional presence of security operatives from the Ovwian-Aladja police station since last Sunday when the cult clashes began.

Early this week, residents of Ekrovie, Ekrabe, Ekrejebe, Akoto and Adanibo, woke up to find the butchered bodies of two young men in their late 20’s allegedly killed by a rival cult group.

One of the persons who had his throat slit, it was gathered was killed around Old Egini junction, while the other identified as Kelvin, a community vigilante, was killed around the Akoto axis of the community.

It was learnt that at about 10:00am, heavily armed cultists stormed the major road from Old Egini junction all the way to Adanibo junction shooting sporadically and destroying property thereby causing residents and shop owners to flee for safety.

As at the time of filing this report, eyewitnesses claim residents are not likely to celebrate the Christmas and New Year in the communities.

