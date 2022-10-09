1 2 3 4 5
Fear Grips Delta APC As Omo Agege’s Camp Suffers Serious Defection

LAGOS OCTOBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Fear has enveloped members of  All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta ahead of the 2023 general election in Delta State as more appointees of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ovie Augustine Omo-Agege, have resigned their appointments.

Omo-Agege, is the Deputy Senate President cum Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly (NASS).

Omo-Agege’s camp has suffered serious defection in recent times.

Most recently, six of his aides on Friday October 2022, resigned citing various reasons.

Those who resigned include Editin Ojarikre Majemite, Legislative Aide, Biakolo Ovie, resigned his membership of the party, Toma Oghen Akaruese, Senior Legislative Aide.

Others are Emuobo Ighovoja Esombi, Senior Legislative Aide, Michael Irero, Senior Legislative Aide and Aghogho Ohwomrohwo.

