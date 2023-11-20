Fear Grip Residence As New Terror Gang, 30 Million Boys Takes Over Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-More facts have emerged about a new terror gang that is presently invading homes in Asaba, Delta State capital, forcing residents to transfer hard earned money with their handy POS.

The gang which goes by the name 30 Million Boys, has been carrying out unfettered operation within the GSM area of the metropolis with the potentials of spreading to other parts.

Residents of the affected area have been apprehensive for the past one week when the gang started operating.

The gang’s modus operandi, according to fear stricken residents, is that the hoodlums break into homes in large numbers, and force occupants to insert their credit card into the POS with their secret pin and make cash transfers.

A resident said bank accounts have been emptied in the process, leaving victims helpless.“They (robbers) have been terrorising us, invading houses and forcing residents to part with money through transfers with their handy POS machine. They usually come in numbers while being armed, and break into houses. A lot of people have been robbed in the process.

“We are confused at the moment, most of us are afraid of going to the police, that is why we have cried to the media to assist us inform the authorities. Please, they should come to our aid and address the situation before the trend spread to other parts of town,” the source said.

Another source informed that on one of the occasions, a distressed call was put across the security operatives who arrived hours after the robbery operation.

“When the police came, the robbers had already left. The police were now telling some private citizens who have guns to surrender the arms.

“These same had actually shot into the air to scare the hoodlums. Now the police are coming to dispossess them of their only means of defense,” the source said.

Delta State Public Relations Officer( PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe, had said the command was yet to receive such report, urging residents to report any suspicious movement to the nearest police station for swift action.

Sun News Online

