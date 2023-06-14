Fans Jubilate As CAC Recorgnises Okumagba As President Of Super Eagles Supporters Club

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It was wild jubilation over the weekend as members of the Super Eagles Supporters Club who stayed true to the club’s constitution and stayed away from the charade of an election purportedly held in Abuja some months back finally regained ownership and rulership of their Club via a Government backed Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) document of incorporation.

The document, a certified true copy of the certificate of incorporation dated and signed by the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission on the 9th of June 2023, affirmed the 10 Trustees of the club as being the bona-fide Owners and Directors while re-confirming the removal of the names of the dissidents who tried to hijack the day to day running of the club albeit, illegally.

For emphasis, the Trustees of SUPER EAGLES SUPPORTERS CLUB ABUJA incorporated on the 7th day of June, 2018 have been changed by resolution dated 6th day of June, 2023 as follows:

Joseph Ani, Chigozie Nnadi Chibuzor Anyaora , Obadiah Diji,

Nnaoma Chigbu,Dauda Alli, Dere Buwaghan, Olusola Oladejo, Owolabi Ayo ,Vincent Okumagba.

The certificate of Incorporation clearly stated.The likes of Johnson Dagana, Sam Pirar, Catherine Edum, Ibeakamma Okechukwu, Ijeoma Okechukwu and Olutoye Orishabiyi have now been removed from the list of the Trustees of the SESC, the certificate affirmed.

“Vincent Okumagba is the Founder and President of SESC. He was FIFA Fan Leader for the World Cup, Qatar 2022. He left on a medical tourism abroad and some people tried to hijack the club from him. They have been suspended and normalcy has returned”, Chief Chibuzor Anyaorah the Deputy Vice President of SESC explained to this reporter over the telephone.

It will be recalled that Vincent Okumagba only a fortnight ago, emerged as the 1st Vice Chairman of the African Football Supporters Association (AFSA) and the Delta born FIFA Fan Leader will be leading out 100 members of the Super Eagles Supporters Club to Australia and New Zealand for the FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer to cheer the Super Falcons all the way at the Mundial.

Leadership