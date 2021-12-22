Fans Drag Billionaire’s Wife, Regina Daniels For Spending Only 800k For Christmas Shopping

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigerians have dragged Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels after she revealed the amount she spent on Christmas shopping.

The mother of one shared a video of herself on Instagram, shopping with her son, Munir and her step kids.

Sharing the video, Regina Daniels claimed that she has spent over N800, 000 on Christmas shopping alone.

However, Nigerians dragged her, saying she’s supposed to be calling millions, not thousands.

Some others bashed her for posting the amount she spent on the gram and bragging about it to her fans.

Amira_gallant wrote:

“800k for billionaire wife? E too small na”

Chinecheremie wrote:

“It’s even small for her kind of family”.

Grt_khali wrote:

“Everybody come let us run because Regina spent 800k for Christmas”.

