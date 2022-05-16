Family Still Searching For Man Missing A month After Flood Swept Him Away In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The family of one Mike Osunbor is still searching for him a month after he was swept away by flood in Delta State.

It was gathered that Osunbor of Owerre-Olubor community, Ika North East Local Government Area, was carried away by flood during a heavy downpour which occurred on Friday evening, April 15, 2022.

According to report his younger brother, Chuks Osunbor, he unknowingly rode his motorcycle into open drainage by Ajuebon Junction along the Old Lagos/Asaba Road in Boji-Boji, Owa, and was carried away by the torrent.

“The whereabouts of my elder brother, Mike Osubor has remained a mystery and a thing of worry for the Osubor family,” he told Ika North Newspaper.

“Without mincing words, the whereabouts of my elder is painful for the Osubor family. If only we could find his body, but the trauma of not seeing him is an open sore that cannot be healed.

“We have not relented in the search. His motorcycle was brought out of the drainage. I entered the drainage and walked to the Orogodo River but his body was not found.

“We have also paid summers to search for him in the Orogodo River and beyond but with no result. His wife, children, and family members’ hearts are broken and we don’t know what else to do.” he said.

LinderIkeji