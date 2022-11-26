Family Reveals True Cause Of Isoko Born Int’l Gospel Singer, Okposo’s Death

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 26TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Family of Isoko born International gospel singer, Sammie Okposo has disclosed the true cause of his death.

According to the source, Okposo who passed on Friday morning might have died of “high blood pressure”..

The family source, who is one of the brothers to the deceased singer, also confirmed that the singer died on Friday at his Lekki home in Lagos.

While pleading to remain anonymous, the source disclosed that Okposo was confirmed ‘dead on arrival’ by medical doctors at the hospital he was rushed to after he slumped.

“My brother (Sammie Okposo) died this morning at his Lekki home. Yes, he slumped but he was confirmed dead on arrival when we took him to hospital. He died as a result of high blood pressure”, the source said.

Meanwhile, Sammie Okposo’s project manager, Hillary Vincent, also confirmed the passage of the Isoko-born musician on Friday.

Vincent, who did not give more details of the singer’s death, said “Yes it’s true. It happened this morning.”

Sammie Okposo, Delta State-born international gospel singer, died after he allegedly slumped on Friday.

Sammie Okposo, who hails from Isoko in Delta State, died at 51.

Sources close to the late musician confirmed the incident on Friday morning on condition of anonymity.

The sources alleged that the singer had been sick before Friday collapse where he reportedly did not make it.

Sammie Okposo was a renowned music producer, song writer and accomplished music artiste who started his career from Delta State.

Recall that Okposo made headlines after a United States-based lady, African Doll, accused the singer of impregnating and abandoning her.

The scandal forced the musician to publicly apologise to his wife, Ozioma for cheating on her with the lady.

The affair, which Okposo claimed happened in 2021, forced him to announced his withdraw from active ministration until “full restoration.”