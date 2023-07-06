Family Fixes Dates For Burial Of Nigeria Olympian Jerry  Okorodudu

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Family of ex Nigerian boxer, Jeremiah Okorodudu, has announced the burial arrangement of the late Olympian.

According to the announcement, he will be buried on August,12 in his home town Agbarha- Otor, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

?According to the statement released by the family, his home ward journey will begin with a candle light on August, 4 at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos starting from 6pm- 8pm while his lying in state will be on August, 9 at the Ogbe Stadium, Benin City Edo State by 2-4pm.

His internment will be at his family home at Kingsley Ajirefe Street besides Chief Ominimini compound opposite Bruce Onobralkpea Art Gallery , Agbarha-Otor on August 12.

The one time Commonwealth bronze medalist died on June, 28 at the Brighton Hospital, Lawanson, Surulere, Lagos after suffering from partial stroke and toe cancer.

Blueprint