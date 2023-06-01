Fake News: Pat Utomi Denies Report Of  ‘Ministerial Appointment’ In Tinubu’s Govt

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 1ST (URHOBTODAY)-A political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi has dissociated himself from the unconfirmed list of “new appointees and some new ministers” being circulated on the social media, purporting that he will serve as a minister in the President Bola Tinubu’s government.

In a statement by his Director of Media and Communications, Charles Odibo, on Thursday, Utomi pointedly told Nigerians to ignore the list, saying “nothing can be further from the truth”.

The political economist explained that the move would be the second failed attempt in nearly three months by purveyors of fake news to link him (Utomi) with the new government.

The statement read, “The attention of Prof. Pat Utomi has again been drawn to a disingenuous ‘list of new appointees and some new ministries’ currently circulating on the social media, purporting that Utomi will serve as a minister in President Bola Tinubu’s government. Nothing can be further from the truth.

“We have been in constant touch with Utomi who has been out of the country for over two months working on his new book, and he has confirmed that he has not held discussions with anyone with regard to any government appointment.

“He therefore urges Nigerians to ignore the obviously fake list associating him with the new Federal Government.

“We recall that this will be the second failed attempt in nearly three months by the purveyors of the fake news to link Utomi with the new government.

“In a statement in March entitled, ‘President-elect already working to move Nigeria forward’, these same fifth columnists atrociously stated that ‘Pat Utomi and Emir Sanusi, were listed to lead the planning for Nigeria’s growth and development’.

“Our initial instinct was to ignore this illusory piece of fake news and thereby not dignify the purveyors with a response, but after deep reflection and in consideration of the peace of the graveyard that pervades the nation, we consider it expedient to dismiss this unfounded fake news,” the statement stressed.

Punch