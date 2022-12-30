Faith Majemite Sets To Join APC, Visits Party Chieftain, Receives Tinubu’s Cap

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former PDP Chieftain, Chief Hon Faith Majemite is set to join the All Progressives Congress after dumping the Peoples Democratic Party over an alleged ill treatment.

The 2022 House of Assembly aspirant for Ethiope East Constituency, on Thursday dumped the PDP after she disclosed in her letter of resignation that the paety has lost its ideology.

Majemite visit was made known by Chief Ayiri Emami aide, Larry Awani and obtain by this medium. She was seen receiving a face cap gift with the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu logo from the Warri Billionaire.

In his facebook post, Larry Awani said, “A former Local Government Chairman of Ethiope East and PDP bigwig in Delta State Chief Mrs Faith Majemite just resigned her membership of the Party and joined the All Progressive Congress APC.

Today during a courtesy visit to the Traditional Prime Minister of Warri Kingdom Chief Ayirimi Emami.

Politics/ Governance