Exposed: Isoko Pupils Learn On Bare Floor In Oil Rich Delta State

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Despite the huge monthly allocations coming to the Delta State government, pupils of the Emiye Girls’ Grammar School, Oleh, the headquarters of Isoko-South Local Government Area of the state still take classes on a bare floor.

SaharaReporters visited the school and observed that many of the classrooms had no furniture, while in some other classrooms, the pupils were seen standing to take their notes, in what can be described as the state government’s abysmal negligence of the education sector.

Lamenting the strenuous condition, some of the pupils who spoke with SaharaReporters expressed disappointment they had been condemned to taking classes without furniture for a long time.

One of pupils, simply identified as Philomena, said the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, ought to provide learning desks and chairs for them to learn comfortably.

One of the teachers also said, “Oleh where our school is situated is an oil producing area, yet politicians heading the commission are busy amassing illicit wealth ahead of the 2023 general elections. Governor Okowa is a big disappointment. At the end when desks are provided, they will be done with poor materials just to make more profits.”

Another worker said, “It is a big shame to Governor Okowa, the chairman of the Isoko-South Local Government Area and other government officials. As a school, we are lacking so many learning materials and nobody cares.”

All efforts to speak with the school principal, identified only as Mrs. Edherue, proved abortive as of the time of filing in this report.

Saharareporters