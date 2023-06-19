Ex-Urhobo Community Leader  Flees After Allegedly  Killing Mother Of Four Lover

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-One Austin Ejovwo has become a fugitive after allegedly killing his lover, Felicia Akpomeria, in Delta state.

Ejovwo is the forrmer Vice Chairman of Okolor Inland community, Udu Local Government Area, Delta State

The deceased, 45-year-old Felicia, a single mother of four was found in the lover’s bedroom apartment in her pool of blood.

The incident, which has already severed relationship and spurred tension between Ubogo (the victim’s community) and Okolor inland (the suspect’s community), happened Friday afternoon.

Delta Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident in a text message.

“Ubogo woman was found dead in her own pool of blood on the bed of her ex-husband,” Edafe said.

The incident has plunged the victim’s relations at Ubogo community into grief and pain, Vanguard reports.

According to the victim’s elder relation, Godwin Laya, “Felicia was aged 45 with four children, three girls and a boy from her failed marriage before meeting the suspect. She was the only child of her father, the aged mother is alive.

“Felicia was called by Austin to come over to Okolor on Thursday evening. On Friday afternoon, we got a call from Okolor that Austin has killed Felicia.

“So, I sent two emissaries, when they returned and confirm the report, I and others joined them and we went over there.

“On getting there, we found Police from Ovwian already removing her corpse in an ambulance and they invited us over to the station. Felicia daughter and others have made statements.

“We were told that when neighbours didn’t hear from Austin on Friday morning, they decided to check his door and discovered he left at night, so, they went to the back window and peeped, from there they saw Felicia in her pool of blood.

“This led them to raise alarm and the door was broken down. On getting to the room, several fetish and idols worshipping paraphernalia littered the floor. Felicia fully naked corpse was rested on a corner.

“Several machete cuts were seen at the back of her head and chest. We don’t know whether any organ was removed because she was covered in blood.”

Another family member, who craved anonymity said: “The daughter told us that Austin was owing Felicia over N300,000 and has called Austin to demand the money.

“That after several calls, Austin in the evening of Thursday called her to come at night. We didn’t know he has such devilish intentions.”

The victim, it was gathered, operates a restaurant business in front of the family compound at Ubogo community roundabout

