Ex-Ughelli South  Council Chairman  Knocks Those Comparing PDP To APC

By Ogheneode Ugbogbo

LAGOS DECEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Former care taker committee chairman of Ughelli South Council Area of Delta State, Chief Anthony Oviri Uto better known as Ovis has lambasted those comparing the Peoples Democratic Party with the ruling APC.

He disclosed that life has been too miserable for the Nigerian people for the close to eight years of the APC national government that nothing should be compared to PDP about it.

Uto made the statement recently at his Ughelli home in reaction to some of the campaign statements of the APC in which they asserted that the APC need to return to power in 2023.

Hear him, “ How can somebody talk of continuity of power for APC when life in its totality has become too miserable for Nigerians? Prior to the emergence of APC how much was a bag of rice, how much was a dollar to the naira? how much was the pump price of PMS ? how much was air ticket from the southern part of Nigeria to the Lagos?

“But now what is the cost of each of these few items I just mentioned in these seven and half years of government; is that the kind of government you want that should come to power again? “From all socio economic indices life has been too terrible for any rational thinking person to want to support APC continuity in power”

On the issue of PVC collection, the former council boss, who is the leader of the Ewu Political Parliament has however said that they are mobilizing heavily for the collection of the permanent voter cards in Ewu area of Ughelli South.

“As we speak, we are heavily mobilizing our both in the riverine and upland area of Ewu for the PVC collection. As far as we know that the power to exercise one’s franchise is the PVC. So we are not joking with it. We are up and doing in sensitizing and mobilizing our people who have registered to get theirs” he added.