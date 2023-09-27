Ex-Super Eagles Forward Akpoborie Sponsors Free Surgeries For Ajegunle Residence

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Super Eagles striker Jonathan Akpoborie is sponsoring free medical procedures for indigent Nigerians in Ajegunle, Lagos.

Ajegunle, on the mainland, is one of the most underserved parts of Lagos State but has consistently produced talents in entertainment and sports, including the likes of musician Daddy Showkey and Akpoborie himself.

The former Stuttgart of Germany striker has brought in doctors from abroad to perform surgeries at the Ajeromi General Hospital on Cardoso Street from October 1, Nigeria’s Independence Day.

The free medical examinations and surgeries will begin at 8am everyday until October 13.

Akpoborie sponsored the same philanthropic programme last year in Ozoro in his native Delta State.

The 54-year-old Akpoborie was born in Lagos but spent most of his professional career in Germany, where he played for several clubs.

He began his professional career in the European country in 1990 with FC Saarbrucken and went on to star for the likes of Hansa Rostock, Stuttgart and Wolfburg in the Bundesliga.

Akpoborie was a member of Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets squad that made history by winning the inaugural edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in China in 1985 (then known as the FIFA U-16 World Championship).

He made 13 appearances for the Super Eagles and scored four goals but was controversially left out of the 2002 World Cup squad by head coach Adegboye Onigbinde despite being Nigeria’s most in-form striker in Europe.

Akpoborie is a businessman and currently runs a players agency.

He showed an interest in running for the leadership position of the Nigeria Football Federation last year as Ibrahim Gusau eventually won the presidential election.

