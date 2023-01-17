Ex-Rep Member In Warri Fed Constituency Dumps PDP

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Daniel Reyieneju, has resigned his membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state.

The former lawmaker who represented Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives made the disclosure on his official Facebook page on Monday but did not state the party he plans to join.

According to the statement sighted by GbaramatuVoice; “I Muster vigour from squall and ructions of LIFE!!!. I will be responsible for my Decision. I am out of the PDP!!! For those who wants me out & those who wants me in… You all mean well. I sincerely appreciate you all.

