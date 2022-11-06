Ex-Militant Petitions Omo-Agege For Issuing Urhobo Pipeline Contract Slot To his Brother

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ex Militant, Eshanakpe Israel, aka, Akpodoro, and Coordinator, Niger Delta Ex Agitators, NCNDE-A, has dragged the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, before the traditional council of Urhoboland led by HRM Felix Mujakpero Ovu 1, Okpe kingdom, over a Federal Government awarded Pipeline Surveillance Contract.

According to Akpodoro who also wears the honourary title of Mayor of Urhoboland, in a telephone conversation with Saturday Independent, he also petitioned Omo-Agege, the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the red chamber to the Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU) led by Olorogun Moses Tiger, in a November 5th dated letter.

Others in receipt of the petition are heads of security agencies including the National Security Adviser to the President, Babangana Monguno and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipriye Sylvia and the Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC), Mele Kyari.

Akpodoro, in the letter, alleged that the Senator, not being an ex-militant shouldn’t be involved or sway the award of the said contract to his own benefit.

According to Akpodoro, the pipeline juicy contract benefits Omo-Agege directly or indirectly.

‘It was awarded to him (Omo-Agege) either directly or by proxy,” the petitioner said, adding that the said contract was actually meant for Akpodoro as an ex-militant.

“Omo-Agege hijacked the deal through his younger brother, Jimmy Omo-Agege, who allegedly is the Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Zane Energy.

