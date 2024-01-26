Ex-Militant Leader Urges Tinubu To Appoint Urhobo As Amnesty Programme Coordinator

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President Bola Tinubu has been urged to ignore a call on him not to appoint an Urhobo as head of the Presidential amnesty programme, PAP.

An ex militant leader and president Abuja chapter of Urhobo Youth Council, ” General ” Peter Aghogho spoke in Warri, Delta state , noting that several ethnic groups in the Niger Delta actively participated in the struggle for a better deal for the Niger Delta.

He said it was the reason they were all granted the presidential pardon like their Ijaw brothers in the struggle.

Aghogho said it was a joke taken too far by the IYC to kick against appointment of any other tribe as Coordinator of the amnesty programme, dismissing also as false allegations that there was tension in the Niger Delta over move to appoint a non Ijaw as Coordinator of the amnesty programme.

“There are other ethnic nationalities who are beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, the other ethnic nationality also surrendered their arms just as the Ijaws did, so it is an aberration for the Ijaws to have entitlement mentality over the leadership of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“Ijaw have been occupying the position without any other ethnic nationality raising alarm over it. It is unfortunate that the Ijaw Youth Council now see themselves as lord in the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“If we should recount, the Ijaw’s have benefitted more than any other ethnic nationality in this programme. The records are there.

” If the federal government decides to give the Coordinator position of the Programme to another tribe this time around, it should be a welcomed development that should be embraced by all for equity and fairness sake. Nothing bad if the office is rotated.

“I must commend and applaud President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his renewed Hope mantra, it is truly raising the hopes of the citizens.” He said

Vanguard

