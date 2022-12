Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former DESOPADEC Commissioner, Chief (Dr) Ominimini Obiuwevbi has emerged

The third Deputy President General, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide in an election conducted yesterday for new executive members to run the affair of the group.

He was elected unopposed during the UPU 2022 National Congress/Election of new executive members at Urhobo Culture Center, Uvwiamuge, Agbarho.