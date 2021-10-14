Ex-Delta Speaker, Monday Igbuya, Others Dump APC For PDP

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ahead of the 2023 general election, former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Monday Igbuya, and a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Chief Hon Solomon Edoja on Thursday dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking in a statement issued by the PDP Publicity Secretary, Latimore Oghenesivbe, the state party Chairman, Kingsley Esiso disclosed that the decampees and their teaming supporters will be formally welcomed at PDP mega rally arranged to hold at Sapele Township Stadium on October 23.

The statement further explained that Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa is expected to formally receive the decampees into the PDP fold at the event.

He noted that “the mega rally is obviously one of the series of programmes lined up to showcase the political supremacy of PDP as the only party having a deep-rooted political relationship with the good people of Delta State, ahead of 2023 general elections.”

However, the Delta Central Chairman of PDP, Chief F. Fovie and members of his central executives in conjunction with the office of the state party Chairman have already concluded plans to make the political event a memorable one.

Daily Independent