Ex-Delta Gov Okowa Sighted  Spending Quality Time With His Grand Kids

LAGOS NOVEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The former Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) and also the former Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa was spotted spending quality time with his grandchildren at his residence in Asaba, Delta State. Ifeanyi Okowa took to his social media page to share the picture to show how he really value his Family.

Furthermore, Ifeanyi Okowa posted the picture with a caption that says; “at the end, Family is all that matters, Thankful for my Grandkids”. Check out the screen capture of the post on social media below.

Nevertheless, Ifeanyi Okowa has great respect for his family, he always took his time to spend the weekend with his children and grandchildren especially on Sundays after church service. As he said; family is indeed a blessing that people should be thankful for. The picture got so many engagements on social media from the fans of Ifeanyi Okowa, especially on Instagram.

