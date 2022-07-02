Ex-Delta APC Senatorial Aspirant, Others To Organise Rally For Labour Party, Peter Obi In Sapele

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state, Dr. Young Piero, in company of others have declared for the opposition presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, vowing to win the state for the young Nigerians.

Piero, who is a former senatorial aspirant of the APC in Delta state asked all supporters of Peter Obi to come out en-mass for the rally, adding that elections are not won on Social media.

It was not clear whether Hon. Young Piero, has officially dump the APC or not.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page on Friday, Hon. Piero said the time has come to speak less but do more.

The rally which is slated for Saturday, 2nd July 2022 by 8am will be held at Sapele.

The APC chieftain said in the post: “We are taking Delta State for Obi and It’s starting with Sapele…

“To all lovers of Peter Obi in Sapele

“To all noble lovers who wish for a better Nigeria. There would be a rally for Peter Obi/voters sensitization/awareness in Sapele, Delta State, tomorrow Saturday the 2nd day of July 2022

Time: 8am, converging point: OLYMPIA, SAPELE, DELTA STATE

“We enjoin you all to come out enmmass, elections are not won on social media, the time to speak less and do more is now. Let the old recycling politicians know that this coming election would be different.”