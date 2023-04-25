Ex-Delta APC Scribe Advises Omo-Agege To Congratulate Oborevwori

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The immediate past Secretary of Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Nick Ovuakporie has urged the defeated candidate of the party, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to be a statesman by congratulating the Governor-elect in the State, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ovuakporie, who defected to the PDP on January 24, few weeks to the Presidential and Governorship elections made the call weekend while speaking with journalists in Warri, Delta State.

He urged the Deputy President of the Senate to be statesman enough and make the call to congratulate the governor-elect rather than wasting energies on election petition that will lead him nowhere.

“For me, Senator Omo-Agege should congratulate the Governor-elect. He should congratulate His Excellency in the waiting, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the Governor-elect. Senator Omo-Agege should congratulate him. He cannot appeal or challenge the verdict of the electorates especially in a situation where the election was conducted in a freest manner.

“Let him be a statesman enough and make the call to congratulate the winner, and join hands with him to move the State forward. There is no need for unnecessary bickering. Senator Omo-Agege should congratulate the winner,” he said.

Ovuakpori , a foundation member of APC in Delta State, who contributed to the ascendency of Omo-Agege and primarily instrumental to the Senate Deputy President’s political control of the party structure, said the proper thing for the APC candidate to do now is to accept defeat in the last election.

He boasted that his move in defecting from APC to PDP altered the political equation in Delta State and gave final blow to Omo-Agege’s governorship dream.

Ovuakporie maintained that he had no regret for leaving the APC at the time he did just as he expressed delight at the emergence of Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori of the PDP as the Governor-elect in Delta State.

“The PDP victory was a confirmation of the good work and purposeful leadership of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa in the State particularly his infrastructural revolution. Above all, it is victory of democracy over evil. It was a victory for the masses and average Deltans. It was a defeat of the actions of evil.

“I saw clearly ahead of me, and my action was well guided by divine direction. It was about the interest of our dear State and, like I said, a defeat of the actions of evil. I have no regret at all for joining the PDP and partaking in this victory. I did my best to ensure victory for the party within the short period I joined, and that is evident in the elections result from my unit 12 in Oyede ward 12 Isoko North L.G.A. I won my Unit and I won my Ward in the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections. I defeated APC and all other parties at the polls”, he said.

The PDP Chieftain urged his kinsmen across Isoko nation of Delta State to “keep faith with the party and the Governor-elect” assuring that “Oborevwori would consolidate on the achievements of the outgoing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and advance the Delta State to the next level.”

ThisDay Live