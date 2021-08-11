Ex-Delta AG, Mrakpor Denies Impregnating Ex-Wife’s Relation, Threatens Legal Action Against Further Publication

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Delta State Attorney General, Dr. Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor SAN, has distanced himself from publications on facebook and other social media platforms over allegation of impregnating or some one delivering a child for him by a member of the Ugbah Family of Ubulu Uku alleged to be a sister/cousin/maid to Hon. Joan Onyeamachi Mrakpor ( nee Ugbah).

Peter Mrakpor who denied the allegation in a press statement signed by his Media Aide, Akpovoke Otiti made available to Urhobotoday said the allegation is totally false and satanic agenda to destroy his hard – earned reputation, adding that no person is pregnant for him or has a child for him as falsely alleged by a desperate group of disgruntled politicians and enemies.

“It is pertinent to state that the marriage between Dr. Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor SAN and Honourable Joan Onyeamachi Mrakpor (nee Ugbah) broke down finally since July 2020 due to irreconcilable behavioral pattern.

“Dr. Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor SAN has instructed his solicitor to commence legal proceedings agaimst any further publications about such evil allegation and to formally dissolve the said failed marriage,” the statement disclosed.