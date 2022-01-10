Ex-APC Chieftain Slams Nwaoboshi Over Alleged Biased Distribution Of Yam, Maize Seedlings

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A former Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Charles Olise, who recently decamped to the Peoples Democratic Parrty, PDP, had called on the senator representing the Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi to be an inclusive representative of the people of the area, and should not be based on politics.

Chief Olise in a social media post was reacting to the news that the Senator had partnered with Federal Ministry of Agriculture to distribute yam seedlings and improved maize seedlings in to the people of the district to increase their annual productive in agriculture.

However, the former APC chieftain said the distributed farm imputes were given to APC faithfuls, which to him is not a sign of good representation, as such imputes should not be given to party leadership but to community leaders to be distributed to the farmers.

“It would have been more appropriate for the distribution of the Maize and Yam seedlings to be distributed objectively to Delta North Senatorial District Farmers irrespective of Political leanings.”

“The subjective Distribution of the Maize and Yam seedlings to APC Ward Chairmen in Delta North Senatorial District further gives credence to the fact that Senator Nwaboshi’s interest is mainly Political and not for the wellbeing of his constituents. SPON is more interested in playing Politics than Governance- representing the interest of the good people of Delta Northerners.”

“How will majority of farmers in Delta North who may be apolotical or in opposing parties benefit from the Federal Government in the Distribution of the seedlings when they were handed over to the APC ward Chairmen with a firm instructions to hand them over to APC members who are farmers in their various wards. “

“Governance accommodates all devoid of partisan sentiments. We score SPON low and below average in the Distribution of the seedlings (Yam and Maize) and implore him not to further publicize it because the Distribution was poorly done and well observed and noted by Anioma people.”

“For once SPON have done something outside NDDC though poorly and subjectively distributed with Political colouration.”

He stated that the ministry was wrong in handing over te items to the party leadership.

“The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development that handed over the seedlings(Yam and Maize) to APC ward Chairmen in Delta North Senatorial District did not observe due diligence otherwise they know and trained that Federal Government schemes ,programmes and projects are foe the benefit of all irrespective of party affiliation.”

“At best the seedlings ought to be distributed thru recognized Community Leadership

Senator Peter Nwaboshi fails in recognizing the difference between Politics and Governance and assumes distributing seedlings barely a year to end of his tenure will secure him victory in 2023.” He said.

Ndokwa Reporter