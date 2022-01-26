Events For The Final Rest Of Urhobo Patriot, Olorogun Johnson Barovbe Released

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Associates and friends have released timetable of events for the burial ceremony of Urhobo patriot, Olorogun Johnson Barovbe who passed on December 27th, 2021.

He was a shining example, great leader and inspiration to them through his exemplary life and times.

“In honour of a life well lived to the Glory of God and a positive impact on mankind, his *friends and associates* intend to honour his memory with a befitting burial ceremony to *celebrate his legacies in Leadership, Education, Culture and Family values* in addition to whatever his immediate family is doing,” Olorogun Johnson Barovbe’s Associates and Friends stated in a statement signed by Co-Chair Central Working Committee, Chief Simeon Ohwofa and Secretary Central Working Committee on behalf of Olorogun Johnson Barovbe’s Associates And Friends.

The line up of events leading to his final resting place are as follows:

1). *A Day of Tributes – Part One:* The Haven Event Center, Oba Akinjobi Street, Beside Archbishop Vining Anglican Church, Ikeja GRA, Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 BY 2pm

2). *Service of Songs:* St. Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland, Lagos, Thursday, February 17th, 2022 by 7pm

3). *Requiem Mass:* St. Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland, Lagos, Friday, February 18th, 2022 by 10am

4) *A Day of Tributes – Part Two:* UPU Cultural Centre, Uvwiamuge, Delta State by 1pm Thursday, February 24th, 2022

5). *Final Burial Ceremonies:* Friday, February 25th, 2022. *Lying-in-state* from 8am at UPU Cultural Centre, Uvwiamughe followed by a motorcade procession through Ekrerawve, Orhoakpor, Okpara Inland to Ovu town hall

*Burial Mass at St. Theresa Catholic Church by 11am.*

Followed by Internment at his Residence in Ovu

*Entertainment of Guests* from 1pm at Ovu Grammar School, Ovu, Ethiope East LGA, Delta State

6). *Thanksgiving and Outing Service:* St. Theresa Catholic Church, Ovu inland, Ethiope East LGA, Delta State – Sunday, February 27th, 2022 by 10am

The Committee appealed to all to be active participants in these activities by giving generous donations or part sponsorship of programs.

“All payments are to be made to: Account Name: Friends of Johnson Barovbe,

Account Number: 2235278014, Bank: UBA Plc. All donations will be duly acknowledged by the Central Working committee of the Burial,” the statement read.