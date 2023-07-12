EU Poll Report:  Rubbished  Nigeria’s Image With ‘Hired Protesters’ – Kela

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Honourable Ken Pela, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) at the 2023 gubernatorial election in Delta State, has come down hard on the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the demonstration and protest that has attended the recent European Union report on the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Pela, while in a chat with our correspondent, berated the ruling party “for hiring” protesters against a report he said is well known to be very true and apt, capturing exactly what happened at the election.

Pela, an economist and investment banker, said: “The report captured exactly what Nigerians know about the election. The last election was one of the, if not, the worst we have seen with intimidation and all forms of undemocratic approaches to it.

“I am sure most Nigerians are not surprised with that European Union report and I can tell you that even more than all they captured actually happened during the election but they reported within their scope. The report is in order.

“On the protest, it is just very embarrassing. No right-thinking Nigerian should come out for such a protest because it does not worth it. They are the ones that claimed they won election and they are here also being the one to hire protesters to go to the street over a report that is very apt and sincere.

“They are very fond of hiring protesters every time and it is ridiculous. This kind of protest ridicules the image of the country and the citizens. These people, I mean European Union, cover elections in other countries and make their reports known; how many times have you seen governments of those countries mobilizing their own citizens to take to the street?

“This is totally embarrassing and I can tell you that APC is stooping too low on this. How can you hire people to go to the street and protest a report made by an election observer? Very unfortunate because I can tell you that the people protesting may not have even read the content of the report but were gathered to show legitimacy to the government,” he said.

Daily Independent