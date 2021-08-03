Ese Brume Leaps To Victory, Wins Nigeria’s First Medal At Tokyo Olympics

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAYNigeria’s Long jumper Ese Brume has won the country’s first medal at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics clinching bronze in the final event of the women’s long jump.

She jumped 6.97 meters and came just short of 0.3 of Germany’s Malaika Mihambo’s 7.00 meters and American Brittney Reese’s 6.97 meters.

Brume came behind Brittney Reese after leaping 6.67 meters in the second jump and fouling her third.

Mihambo, who was in the third position, however, jumped ahead of both Brume and Reese with a last-gasp 7-meter leap to clinch the gold medal.