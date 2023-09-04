Ese Brume Bounces Back, Secures Bronze At Diamond League After Budapest Disappointment

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigerian long-jump star, Ese Brume, swiftly rebounded from her disappointment at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where she narrowly missed a medal, to claim a well-deserved bronze medal at the Xiamen Diamond League in China.

In Budapest, Brume, who had been a top medal hope for Nigeria, finished fourth despite achieving a season’s best jump of 6.84 meters.

However, in China’s Xiamen Diamond League, she outperformed herself by leaping to a distance of 6.71 meters (-0.6), securing the third position and setting a new season best. This achievement also marked a historic moment as Brume became the first Nigerian field-event athlete to qualify for the Diamond League athletics series final.

The gold in the event was won by World Champion Ivana Vuleta from Serbia, who achieved a 6.88m jump, while Marthe Koala from Burkina Faso took the silver with a 6.79m jump. Brume’s outstanding performance earned her six valuable points, bringing her total to 16 points, and securing her spot among the top six athletes who will compete in the final event to be held in Oregon, USA in two weeks.

This accomplishment marks a significant milestone for Nigeria, as for the first time, the country will have two athletes (Brume and Amusan) in the final of the Diamond League in the same year. Brume, with her sights set on victory, aims to become the second Nigerian to claim a Diamond League trophy, particularly in a field event.

In the latest World Athletics rankings, Brume has risen to the 5th position in the Women’s long jump event. This remarkable ascent comes as a stark improvement from her previous 223rd ranking before the Budapest championship, establishing her as the 142nd best overall women’s athlete in the world.

OJB Sports

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com