Engr Tina Onojeguo Hails Oborevwori’s Defection To APC, Calls For Unity Of The Party

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-All Progressive Congress Party (APC) Chieftain, Engr. Tina Princess Onojeghuo-Echero has commended Delta State Governor, Rt. (Hon) Chief Sheriff Oborevwori for taking the bold step of defecting from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC.

Engr. Tina who made the commendation during a telephone chat with Urhobotoday correspondent said the defection of Oborevwori and all members of PDP to APC marked a signifies a turning point in the state’s political history, adding that it will usher in a new era of unity, development and progressive governance.

She assured that Oborevwori’s move will place Delta State in a more advantageous position to attract investments, infrastructure projects and federal collaboration.

Recall that Oborevwori and the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa had dumped the PDP for APC on Wednesday. This follows the outcome of the meeting with leaders and stakeholders of the PDP in the state on Wednesday in Asaba.

“I urge all APC faithful to welcome Governor Oborevwori and incoming members with open arms and a spirit of camaraderie. Our unity is our strength, and together, we’ll deepen democratic ideals and policy directions that serve Deltans’ best interests,” she stated.

Engr Tina who hailed from Orhuwhoru kingdom in Udu LGA and Ekakpamre community of Ughelli South LGA of Delta State urged all APC faithfuls to welcome Governor Oborevwori and incoming members with open arms and a spirit of camaraderie.

“Our unity is our strength, and together, we’ll deepen democratic ideals and policy directions that serve Deltans’ best interest,” she stated, while advising Oborevwori to work toward unifying members of the party of the state.

Engr Tina who was a member of the inaugural committee of former President Mohammadu Buhari and also work with Presidential campaign council in 2023 commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the political and economic development of Nigeria.

She equally commended Elder Johnson Oboro, Chief (Hon) Kpoma and Chief Omizu Odebala among others for their role in the unity and development of APC in Delta State.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com