Encomiums Trail Barovbe’s Demise As Mourners Continue To Troop To Lagos Residence (PHOTOS)

LAGOS DECEMBER 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Name it, both Very Important Personalities (VIPs) and common men continue to reign praises on late Urhobo leader, Olorogun Johnson Barovbe who passed on in December 27th, 2021, praying that God should grant his soul a peaceful rest and grant his family the heart to bear the irreparable loss.

Since his demise few days ago, his country home at Maryland in Lagos has become a Mecca as mourners continue to troop to there to commensurate with the love ones who left behind.

“It is good to be good. See how people are coming to sympathise with his family. If the man was not a good man, this people would not have been coming like this. I have never seen a big man like him. He is generous, assist people with problems, plays, eats and dines with all dick and harry. He does not discriminate. We will miss him,” one of his workers who did not want his name on print told Urhobotoday.com reporter while sobbing profusely.

The revelation of the staff was collaborated by a man simply identified as Akpobome who said there was ones he needed N100, 000 assistance to pay his son’s final year project fees in the university, adding that he ran to Olorogun Johnson Barovbe in his School, Westminster College Lagos located at Ikotun, Alimosho local Government Area of Lagos State.

“When I met him and I told him my problem, he laughed and jokingly said, is it because of that you are worried. He immediately opened his bag and gave me N100, 000 cash. I was shocked to the marrow. Somebody giving N100,000 just like that without excuse. It is painful that I will not see such a good man again. May God grant his family the heart to bear the irreparable lose. I wish he lives longer. We have lost a great helper,” Akpobome lamented, just as he prayed fervently for God to grant his soul a peaceful rest.

The story of Olorogun Johnson Barovbe’s philanthropic gesture, generosity and gathering of crowd is synonymous to one of the name of one of his chieftaincy title ‘Aghwotu of Urhobo land (Meaning the crowd puller of Urhoboland.}

While mourning with his family, President of Urhobo Progress Union(UPU) Worldwide, Olorogun Moses Taiga who was among the first visitor to his residence de­scribed the death of the triple, Chief Johnson Modika Barovbe, member, UPU’s Board of Trustees (BoT), as a rude shock and an irrepa­rable loss to the community. He noted that Barovbe who passed on Mon­day, December 27,2021 was a philanthropist, transformational teacher, a mentor and father to many.

Mo­ses Oghenerume Taiga, com­miserated with the family of Barovbe, Ovu Community, Ag­bon Kingdom, Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Urhobo Historical Society, associates and friends of this great Urhobo patriot on his sudden and painful demise.

He further said the octogenarian lived well and was a great, remarkable and priceless Urhobo icon, who lived, breathed, and preached Urhobo.

“By his death, the Urhobo Nation has lost a strong advocate, a pillar of unity, an unpretentious, passionate, and patriotic Urhobo activist,” he stated.

Members of foremost Urhobo Social Club Lagos and others were already at the home of Barovbe the same day they heard of his demise. Urhobotoday.com Lagos correspondent met them singing praises of song to God for the demise of their leader. They prayed to God to open the gate of heaven to him and urged the family to be united and seek solace in God.

Former President of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Prince Austine Enajemo-Isire who led the prayer and praise song said although people will be wondering why they are singing praises to God after the demise of their leader, he, however stated that they are worshiping God because their leader who lived a fulfill life is not dead but gone to rest with the Almighty God his creator. He prayed for the soul of Olorogun Johnson Barovbe to rest in perfect peace, adding that God should give the family and those he left behind the heart to bear the irreparable loss.

Adding his voice during the praise song and prayer session, former President of Urhobo Social Club Lagos and Managing Director of Emalesson Enterprises Limited, Evangelist Emmanuel Evue said although the death of Olorogun Johnson Barovbe is painful , they, however thanked God that he did not only lived a fulfilled life, he developed and touched the souls of many people as an educationist and philanthropist.

He described Barovbe as a father and leader to them, just as he prayed to God to grant him peaceful rest and protect those he left behind.

Some of the early callers to the resident of Olorogun Johnson Barovbe were Olorogun Moses Taiga and his wife, Chief Cecilia Ibru, Chief Simeon Ohwofa who was on ground to welcome visitors. He was accompanied by Chief Bright Apinoko.

Others were Osu R’ Urhobo of Lagos, Chief Vincent Ahwi, Chief Goodie Ibru, Chief Vincent Okuesa, Chief Isaac Uwhokori, Mr Joseph Imaniru, Publisher of Urhobotoday Mr Oghenekevwe Laba, Chief Ede Dafinone, members of Urhobo Ladies Association, Col. Festus Agisogu of the Nigeria Army Medical Corps, Yaba, Lagos, Olorogun Wilson Okpubiugho and host of others.

Before his demise, Johnson Barovbe was the proprietor of the prestigious Westminster College Lagos and Westminster Nursery and Primary School located in Lagos.

He owned the triple title of Tosogbe of Badagry, Okunna of Agbon Kingdom and Ahwotu (crowd puller) of Urhobo Kingdom.

He was the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Urhobo Social Club, a foremost Urhobo club based in Lagos. He was also member of Board of Trustee (BOT) of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU).

Barovbe attended Catholic Primary School, Ovu Inland, Ethiope Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State and Catholic Secondary Modern School, Okpara Inland for both his primary and secondary school education.

He also went to the then Provincial Teachers Training College, Warri, now College of Education, Edjeba, Warri, Delta State.

The deceased thereafter proceeded to Middlesex University, London and University of Bradford, West Yorkshire, UK for his graduate degree.

He was awarded Federal Government of Nigeria Postgraduate Scholarship Award to study at University of Bradford, West Yorkshire, UK, for his postgraduate studies.

Chief Barovbe worked as Deputy General Manager, Transcap Ltd., General Manager, Dumex Industrial Nigeria Limited, CICA Nigeria Limited and Managing Director Modika Property Development Company.

May his soul continue to rest in perfect peace (Amen)