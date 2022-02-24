Emefiele Debunks Media Report Of Purchasing Three Jets For 2023 Presidential Campaign

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has denied purchasing aircraft to support a campaign for him to contest the presidency in 2023.

Online reports had surfaced earlier on Wednesday indicating that the CBN governor had bought “three airplanes” for his presidential campaign, and that he had also been asked to resign from his position.

However, the CBN governor, who opened a Twitter account on Wednesday, denied the claim.

“Fake news,” he tweeted in response to the report.

The development comes days after the CBN governor spoke on the calls for him to contest the presidency in 2023.

Speaking on the development when a ‘group of his friends’, tagged ‘Friends of Godwin Emefiele’, visited him to discuss the controversy over his rumoured presidential ambition, the CBN governor was quoted as saying he would prefer to leave the matter in God’s hands.

“Mr. Emefiele told us that he believes it’s the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari to plan his succession in line with global best practices for good governance for the continuing peace and progress of the federal republic of Nigeria. As such, he will play his part to stabilise the economy for an orderly transition,” a statement signed by the group, reads.

“And given that it’s God that anoints leaders, he will leave his faith (sic) firmly in the hands of God.”