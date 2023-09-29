Election Tribunal Dumps Omo-Agege’s Petition, Upholds Sheriff’s Election As Delta Gov

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has upheld the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 election.

The three-member tribunal headed by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu dismissed the petition filed by former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The tribunal held that the petition contained unsubstantiated allegations, noting that it was devoid of merit and speculative.

Omo-Agege who came second in the March 18 election challenged the declaration of Oborevwori as winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Meanwhile, judgment is ongoing in the cases between Labour Party (LP) vs PDP and Social Democratic Party (SDP) vs PDP.

Details soon…

