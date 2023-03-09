Election: Aggrieved Political Appointees Threaten To Work Against Okowa  Over Withheld Allowances

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Angry political appointees in Delta State have threatened Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of mass defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP over what they described as a ‘nonchalant attitude’ by the governor towards payment of outstanding furniture allowances of appointees in the state since they were appointed.

An appointee who pleaded anonymity, told newsmen in Asaba that there is a resolve to work against the party if their demands are not met.

Daily Report Nigeria gathered that Several Special Assistants, Senior Special Assistants, Executive Assistants and others have not been paid their furniture allowances by Governor Okowa.

The protesting appointees said they would rather support the opposition if their allowances are not paid before March 18.

They emphasized that even if they do not defect openly, they would work massively to deliver their pulling units to the opposition during the March 11 governorship and state assembly elections in the state.

The aides also accused Okowa of selective payment of the furniture allowances that ran into millions, adding that the governor had cleared all the furniture allowances of political appointees from his area and others recommended by his closed friends and associates.

They also explained that political appointees in his areas were mobilised with millions to go to their pulling units and communities during the presidential and national assembly elections but those from the Delta Central and South were asked to contribute money to support the election in their local government areas.

The protesting appointees said except the needful is done, nothing will stop them from voting against Okowa’s handpicked governorship candidate and other PDP house of assembly candidates.

Daily Report