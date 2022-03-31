Eight Feared Killed In Warri-Eku Express Road Auto-Crash

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 31ST (NEWSRANGERS)-No fewer than eight persons were feared dead in a motor accident involving a Picnic commercial vehicle and a Lexus, yesterday, on the Warri-Eku express road, Delta State.

An eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Mr Eguono, said the driver of the Picnic bus and some of his passengers died on the spot.

He said: “I cannot say who was at fault now. But it was a close to Oha part of the road. I don’t think anybody survived in the Picnic vehicle.

“The driver of the Picnic shuttles between Warri and Abraka. He wears eyeglasses. He is a regular face on the road.“

In a related incident, two members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, were crushed to death by a trailer in Ogbomoso North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Investigations, however, revealed that one of the victims, Afolabi Tunde, who was an APC youth leader in the town, was a delegate from the state in the just concluded convention of the party. He is survived by his widow, two children and aged parents.

It was further gathered that Tunde, fondly called Tunde Aluta, celebrated his 49th birthday on Monday, after returning from the convention in Abuja.

Sources said Tunde Aluta and another party member, Alawuye Sabitu, were on a motorcycle, on Tuesday afternoon, when the truck rammed into the bike and crushed them.

An eye witness said Aluta died on the spot while Sabitu, who sustained an internal injury, died later, and Sabitu was buried according to Islamic rites immediately.

An unconfirmed report said the duo left a bar around Idi Abebe for Agric area to get their commission on a land sold when the accident occurred.

While confirming the incident to our correspondent, the party secretary, Mr Alabi said: “Tunde Afolabi and his friend died on a bike around the caretaker area. They were going to meet somebody for something very crucial.

“He was not a youth leader, but a committed and well-known party supporter. A core loyalist of Shina Peller, currently representing Iseyin at the House of Representatives.”

At press time, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, did not respond to a text message sent to him for confirmation.

