Eid-el-Kabir: Delta CP Orders Massive Deployment Of Police, Assures Deltans Of Hitch Free Celebration

LAGOS JUNE 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Commissioner of Police Delta State Command, CP Wale Abbas has assured all Muslim faithfuls and other residents in the State of the provision of adequate security and free flow of traffic in the State in view of the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration slated for Wednesday 28th June to Thursday 29th June 2023.

Giving the assurance in a statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe, CP Wale Abass disclosed that the Command will be working in close synergy with other sister security agencies which includes the Military, DSS, NSCDC and Road safety among others to ensure that the activities of all unfriendly forces such as kidnappers, armed robbers and cultists are nipped in the bud.

“The CP warns cultists and other mischief makers to steer clear as the command will deal decisively with anybody who is found wanting. To this end, the CP has ordered massive deployment of personnel from Area Commands, Tactical formations, and divisions. The deployment also includes special constabularies across the state for the purpose of providing adequate security in all Muslim prayer grounds and strategic locations in the state.

“The CP also directed all DPOS to intensify raids of criminal hideouts and black spots within their areas of responsibilities. The CP adjured the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of operations, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Operations Officers to employ means of ensuring thorough supervision of personnel deployed for the actualization of peace and tranquility during and after the celebration.

“The Commissioner of Police on behalf of officers and men of the Command, wishes all Muslim faithfuls a hitch free and a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration,” the statement read.