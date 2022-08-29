Efe Ajagba Returns To Boxing With Style, Stops Opponent In 2nd Round

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)Efe Ajagba began his comeback from his first loss and subsequent surgery in impressive fashion Saturday night.

The huge Nigerian heavyweight stopped overmatched Jozsef Darmos in the second round of a fight scheduled for eight rounds on the non-televised portion of the Jose Pedraza-Richard Commey undercard at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Ajagba sent Darmos to the canvas twice before referee Gary Ritter waved an end to the action at 1:15 of the second round.

The 28-year-old Ajagba, of Stafford, Texas, upped his record to 16-1 and produced his 13th knockout in his first fight in more than 10 months.Hungary’s Darmos dropped to 14-5-3 (10 KOs). The 37-year-old Darmos has lost three of his past four fights, including back-to-back bouts by technical knockout.

Ajagba fought for the first time since unbeaten Cuban contender Frank Sanchez out-boxed him in their 10-rounder and won a unanimous decision on the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder undercard last October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 2016 Olympian underwent surgery on both of his chronically sore elbows following his loss to Sanchez, which extended his long layoff.

An accumulation of punches by Ajagba sent Darmos to the canvas 37 seconds into the second round. Darmos made it to his feet, but another right hand by Ajagba forced Darmos to take a knee.

Ritter immediately called an end to their fight once Darmos went down a second time.

Ajagba’s right uppercut caught Darmos with 20 seconds to go in the first round. The heavily favored fighter spent most of the opening round landing an array of power shots on his shorter, slower opponent.

Boxing Scene