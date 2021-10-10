1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Sun, Oct 10th, 2021

Efe Ajagba Loses Attempt To Win WBC Heavyweight Title


LAGOS OCTOBER 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Technically superior Cuban, Frank Sanchez defeated Efe Ajagba to hand the Nigerian his first professional career defeat in the early hours of Sunday.
Ajagba who survived the whole duration of the fight to the tenth round lost to Sanchez who proved to be a stronger fighter.
The fight was an undercard event leading to the heavyweight title trilogy showdown between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.
According to the commentators, it was a one-sided fight where “Sanchez gave Ajagba a boxing lesson. It was a teacher-student fight.”
By unanimous decision, Frank Sanchez, the Cuban Flash, was declared the winner.
With the win in the 10-round bout, Frank Sanchez retains his WBC heavyweight title.

