Efe Ajagba Knockouts Zhan Kossobutskiy Over Multiple Low Blows

LAGOS AUGUST 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Efe Ajagba suffered multiple low blows when he faced Zhan Kossobutskiy at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, August 26. The heavyweight bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko live on ESPN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 27.

The scheduled for 10 rounds contest didn’t go the full distance. The fight was stopped at 33 into the fourth round.

Kossobutskiy was disqualified by referee Chris Flores for multiple low blows.

Ajagba himself landed a low blow in the second round before delivering a shot to Kossobutskiy’s chin. The latter paid back with several low blows in the third round, and was deducted two points. After another low blow in the fourth the fight was ultimately stoped.

Taking the victory, Efe Ajagba of Nigeria had his record improved to 18-1, 13 KOs. Zhan Kossobutskiy of Kazakhstan dropped to 19-1, 18 KOs.

