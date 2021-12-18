Efe Afe Urges House Of Rep To Speed Up Passage Of University Of Agric And Tech Orerokpe Bill

Share This





















Hon Efe Afe (Middle)

LAGOS DECEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The member Representing Okpe Sapele and Uvwie Federal Constituency, Honorable Efe Afe, has appealed to the leadership of the House of representatives to consider for third Reading and passage of the bill for an act to establish Federal University Of Agriculture and Technology Orerokpe.

Hon. Afe, was speaking during a public hearing headed by the chairman House committee on Tertiary institution Right honourable Aminu Suleiman on the need to establish Federal University Of Technology and Agriculture, Orerokpe at The secretariat of the House of Representatives at Abuja.

The member Representing Okpe Sapele and Uvwie Federal Constituency, Hon. Efe Afe, while presenting his submission on the need to establish Federal University Of Agriculture and Technology in Orerokpe,Okpe Local government Area said the people of Orerokpe In Okpe Local Government Area have donated over five hundred thousand Hecters of land for the proposed establishment of the Federal university of Agriculture and Technology.

Hon. Afe, highlighted some of the importance of the proposed federal university to include filling the demand for technological knowledge which he said the region lacks, boosting of the Nations Revenue through importation of the farm produce gotten from the University.

The Federal lawmaker further stated that the proposed federal University of Agriculture and technology would provide and promote sound basic scientific training as a foundation for the development of Agriculture, technology , industrial and applied science.

He added that other higher institutions in his constituency would support the technological aspect of the mechanized farming that the Federal university of Agriculture and Technology would provide, enhance the development of Agricultural Development and open gate way for the youths.

He added that other countries have been using advanced Technology to improve their Agricultural Farm produce and Nigeria deserves better in terms of advancing it’s Agricultural sector.

Also speaking on behalf of the Urhrobo leadership forum Okakuro Bright Igbako said it is important to establish the Federal University Of Technology and Agriculture, Orerokpe to further develop the Agricultural sector of the country.

He said they are more concerned about the development of the Urhobo land and Delta State in General.

He added that when established the new University would bring about new method of advance technology in the Agricultural sector assuring the chairman of the public hearing that Orerokpe is peaceful under the leadership of the Orodje of Okpe kingdom, Orhue the first.

The Chairman House Committee on Tertiary Institutions, Rt. Hon. Aminu Suleiman, represented by his Deputy Hon Mohammed Fatuhu commended all that attended the Public Hearing.

Fresh Angle