Edevbie Support Group Expresses Disappointment With Supreme Court Judgement

LAGOS OCTOBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta Unity Group, a political group in support of Olorogun David Edevbie has expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed Chief Sheriff Oborevwori as the duly nominated candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 governorship election in Delta State.

TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports the Publicity Secretary of Delta Unity Group, Sir Sunny Areh as saying the numerous supporters of Olorogun Edevbie earnestly wished the judgement had gone in his favour, adding that Edevbie’s vision holds a much more viable option in making Delta greater.

In a statement released on Saturday, Areh, however, disclosed that Delta Unity Group accepts the verdict of the apex court, adding that the judgement brings to an end the quest by Edevbie to serve the State.

The statement reads: “On Friday, at the Supreme Court, the final step in determining who will fly the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was taken with the verdict going in favour of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

“As the final arbiter in our country, the judgement brings to an end the quest by Olorogun David Edevbie to serve our dear state, Delta, after next cycle of general elections in 2023. Although we are disappointed with the judgement having firmly believed that the grounds of appeal are plausible, as democrats, we wholeheartedly accept the verdict.

“The exercise was a noble one, inspired by the belief that Edevbie’s vision holds a much more viable option in making Delta greater. We hold the judiciary in very high esteem and the Supreme Court has acquitted itself honourably and we take the verdict on good faith. We congratulate Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and wish him well.

“To the numerous supporters of Olorogun Edevbie who earnestly wished the judgement had gone in his favour, we thank you immensely for your unwavering commitment to his vision of building a modern Delta State. We urge our teeming supporters to remain in high spirits and calm as our leaders evaluate and Guide Us forward. God bless you all and God bless our dear Delta State”.

