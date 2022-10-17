Edevbie Campaign Org.  Sympathises With Flood Victims, Appeals For Humanitarian Aids

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Campaign Organisation of Olorogun David Edevbie, a strong contender of the 2023 governorship seat in Delta State, has sympathized with the victims of this year’s flood disaster that has devastated so many riverine communities in Delta State and beyond.

In a statement released at Asaba, the Delta State Capital, the Director General of the Olorogun David Edevbie Campaign Organization, Chief Clement T. Ofuani described the flood as a national catastrophe judging by its devastating impact on the lives and property of victims and on the environment. Chief Ofuani said the 2022 flood disaster appears worse than that of 2012, and expressed regrets that the nation did not make sufficient mitigation arrangements to avert the disaster.

While commending the State Emergency Management Agency for their timely interventions so far, Chief Clement Ofuani charged the Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency to compliment the State efforts. He also pleaded for more humanitarian assistance from the global community for relief materials to the victims to cushion the effects of the terrible natural disaster.

He said that although no amount of relief materials can adequately compensate for the colossal damage caused by the flood disaster, yet it will go a long way to assisting the the victims survive in the immediate and rebuild in the long term.

The Edevbie campaign team Director General said Olorogun David Edevbie is very much touched by the plights of the flood victims, and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear their losses, especially those who lost their loved ones and valuable property.