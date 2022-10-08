Ede Dafinone Delta Central Senatorial Quest: Power Of Brain Over Brawn 

Share This





















By Onoriode Esievoatokpota,

LAGOS OCTOBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The 2023 general election is going to carry some traits of the revolutionary ingredients of the 2015 democratic tussle which brought the grip of the Peoples Democratic Party on the keys to Aso Rock to an end. The PDP was in power for 16 years and boasted of continuing for even 60 years. But the people fought hard and rescue the country from those who boasted of being invincible.

2023 is around the corner and the political arena is replete with the boastful posture of some of those who have held the people down for many years. It is sad that Urhobo people are not discerning enough to understand that the hatchet men and promoters of the ruinous mediocrities in power in the past 20 years have again recruited a band of cyber attackers and social media gunmen – to shoot down anyone who dares to say they have not done well in the past.

The sleepless cyber mercenaries and their restless but powerful sponsors will never give up on their dreams of taking Delta Central back to Babylon. That is why men like Ede Dafinone and others who believe in rebuilding on the gains of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s unparallel representation of Delta Central in the Senate, must continue to show resilience and ask for the grace to continue in countermeasures to overthrow the forces of darkness over Urhoboland. There is a need for vigilance over the majesty of this democracy that these wicked ones could crash. The social media designation of the best-ever performing Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as ‘Orogun Senator’ by this band of cyber rascals is a sure sign that those forces of darkness would stop at nothing to discredit the cerebral Chief Ede Dafinone for them to get a window to stage a comeback.

The good news is that Delta Central has been privileged to experience years of the locust for 16 years and now an unimaginable change has come with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who represents a breath of fresh air for Delta Central’s seat in the Senate. We can now compare 16 years of Urhobo senatorial experience under PDP and less than 8 years under Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. Ede Dafinone as a senator after Omo-Agege signposted the power of brain over brawn at this auspicious time. We cannot continue to celebrate agents of the inglorious past and expect a different result in our polity. Dafinone is a fit a proper person to take over from the Deputy President of the Nigeria senate.

This writer strongly believes in Ede Dafinone as a strategic professional with faith in the Nigeria project. He is coming to invest his enormous experience and sense of values and integrity in driving the Urhobo vision as a senator. One cannot be ashamed to support any political strategy that will lead to the full manifestation of Ede Dafinone as a senator. One is fully persuaded that Dafinone should be celebrated as a good man, full of faith, in the power that knowledge of business, politics and development can give – at this time of Urhobo’s precarious estate amongst the comity of nations. We cannot allow the forces of darkness even among us to take any steam out of celebrating Dafinone’s full manifestation as Urhobo’s next senator for the simple reason that the next dispensation belongs to men of integrity and brains.

Ede Dafinone represents the best of the land. His faultless pedigree is a huge asset to Urhobo in the senate. Voting a man with a huge cross of credibility deficit account, whom all the perfumes of Arabia cannot wash his hands clean, to the senate is a great disservice to Urhobo when a man of Ede Dafinone is on the ballot. If the political parties came up with ruinous elements without integrity as candidates, one could understand a consideration of just any available entity. But with Ede Dafinone on the ballot, Urhobo has no reason to miss the opportunity of sending the very best to represent our people in the Senate.

The nomination of Ede Dafinone as the APC senatorial candidate should be seen for what it is: a glimmer of hope for our people. I believe analysts should not cast this Dafinone as a mere political quota filler for the Urhobo nation. He is much more than that. He would be the people’s senator driven by an obsessive passion for service.

Things are changing very fast. There is a great paradigm shift from the celebration of the old brigade that led us into this mess and a fresh crew of men of integrity and incredible patriotism, driven by service and not pecuniary gains as in the old order. Democracy is recruiting agents of real change who would dominate the coming dispensation with a strong sense of service and human value. The old order is waning with its apostles of retrogressive thought and insensitive bestiality. Chief Ede Dafinone represents the new order. He is coming with vigour and an uncommon dose of tact propelled by a strong desire and unquenchable verve for the best for the people.

As things stand, candidates who cannot learn new strategies and discipline for getting things done, unlearn the old habits of legislative inertia and parochialism and relearn new ways of deepening our democracy should be afraid and hopeless in the coming revolution. Democracy is singing a new song and those faces who made a mockery of our collective hopes through executive rascality and betrayal of the trust of the people cannot take part in the new dance of honour. Chief Ede Dafinone is a product of grace, prepared by divine providence for such a time as this and his victory in 2023 will no doubt reinvigorate hope in our democracy as the right vehicle for promoting the welfare and dignity of the common man.

Onoriode Esievoatokpota writes from Agbarha-Otor, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.