Ede Dafinone Consults Ethiope-West Delegates, Says, ‘I’m Most Qualified To Defeat PDP’

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A frontline Delta Central Senatorial District aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC, and Guinness book of Record Chartered Accountant Chief Ede Dafinone has said he is most qualified to defeat the PDP, adding that he is not only asking for support to win the Senate position but to deliver Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as governor of Delta State come 2023.

Dafinone who was speaking while meeting with members of the Delta Central APC EXCOS in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, on Monday, also said he will defeat the PDP if he emerges at the primaries.

“The more advice we receive is the more sure you have for a successful mission. I am not saying that I am a perfect person but I present myself as someone qualified to run, qualified to represent and most importantly somebody qualified to defeat the PDP”.

“I am not only asking for your support for me to win the Senate position, but the most beautiful scenario is also to deliver the position of the Governor of Delta State to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. What the senator has done in seven years is outstanding. Very few senators can boost what he has done, whether past Senate President or Deputy Senate President” he said.

He also noted that as a senator, he can only develop some part of the State but Omo Agege can develop the whole State.

“A Governor can do a thousand times what the senator can do for us. I asked for your support actualizing my own vision” he added.

Chairman of Delta Central, Chief Paulinus Akpeki while responding to Chief Dafinone Speech said the Excos has decided that they must deliver the governorship candidate of the party, Barr Ovie Omo-Agege and all our candidates in Delta State.

“We are happy you have recognized us. You did not say you want to step on your father’s shoes but you said you want to improve on the achievements of the deputy Senate President we will support you for that”.

“You said you want to partner with us, you must have a listening ear but when you get there, don’t forget the people who stood by you,” he said, urging him not to fail the Urhobo nation.

Chief Ede Dafinone and his entourage also paid a consultation visit to Sapele and Ethiope West local government delegates to seek their support, insisting that all delegates and supporters should get their PVC ready ahead of the forthcoming elections.

The Chairman of APC, Ethiope West LGA Comrade Amugoro Efe while speaking at the consultation visit stated that “You are the kind of person we need for this position we are ready to work but you need to give us some support in the area of security. We give you our hundred percent support”.

The LGA chairman APC Sapele, Mr Friday Erubasa also noted that all Sapele delegates are solidly behind him.

“You are our own, you are a son of the soil, and we will not disappoint you. We are solidly behind you and we are very sure that you will never disappoint us. We have been seeing what you have been doing, we believe in you and you are the most qualified to represent us”, he added.