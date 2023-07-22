Ebi Onome Makes History As First African Footballer To Play In Six FIFA Women World Cup

LAGOS JULY22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigeria defender Onome Ebi says she is still loving her football at the age of 40 as she embarks on a sixth appearance at the Women’s World Cup – a record for an African player.
The centre-back and caps centurion has played for 10 clubs in a career spanning 23 years.
“I enjoy what I do and setting records, and to get a chance to play in my sixth World Cup feels unreal,” Ebi told BBC Sport Africa.
“All my hard work and dedication is paying off and it feels good.”
After making her debut at the 2003 World Cup in the United States at the age of 20, she has become a mainstay of the Super Falcons’ defence, also playing in the 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019 tournaments.
At the finals in France in 2019, Ebi became the first African player – man or woman – to appear at the World Cup five times.
“At my first World Cup, in 2003, I never ever imagined that I would be playing in my sixth. This is like a dream come true,” she added.
An African record breaker
Three other players have travelled to the Women’s World Cup six times, with two of them – Brazil’s Marta and Christine Sinclair of Canada – also at this year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand. Japan’s Homare Sawa played at her sixth and final World Cup tournament in 2015.
However, none of those players can match the all-time record held by Brazil midfielder Formiga, who appeared at seven consecutive tournaments between 1995 and 2019.
“It takes more than 20 years of playing top football to play in six tournaments. It’s huge,” said Ebi.
“When you’re dedicated and disciplined, it can take you beyond your wildest imagination.”