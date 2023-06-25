E.K. Clark Tackles Aniagwu, Says, “He Has Put Okowa Into More Trouble”

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In an interview with TVC News, Sir Edwin Clark, Elder Statesman, tackled Charles Aniagwu, Delta’s former Commissioner for Information, for saying he accused Okowa of lying and that all he claimed was false. Sir Edwin Clark remarked that he has no idea who he is, but he has gotten the former Delta State governor into greater difficulties.

He said that he was among those who ensured Okowa’s election as governor, giving him the authority to question his administration. He went on to say that the former governor withheld the 13% derivation meant for the people, making them suffer unnecessarily. He also added that people are pleading with him to let Okowa go now that his administration is over. He did, however, claim that Okowa had crossed the line and should be held to account for the money meant for the people.

“Whether I help Okowa become governor or not,” he says, “as a leader of the South and of the people in Delta State, I must ask questions.

” People are in pain. When the vice president came to Okirikoko to visit Maritime University, he joked,

“I thought you’d like to buy it because of the oil we’re producing.

“Consult the vice president. So Okowa is lying. This Aniagwu—I have no idea who he is—has gotten him into even more trouble. They’re now pleading with me to please let him go.No, I responded, he had crossed the line, and the people needed their money.”

