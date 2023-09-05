E.K. Clark Solidarity For  Good Governance Condoles  Oborevwori On Delta First Lady’s Mother Demise

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Group under the aegis of E.K. Clark Solidiarity For Good Governance has expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, on the passage of Madam Ayetoma Agnes Ataga, the mother of Delta State’s First Lady, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori.

The Group in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Barr. (Sir) Efenudu, Secretary Comr. Lucky Edoh and Coordinator Prince Akpo Abugo disclosed that although her demise has created a big vacuum no doubt, they are however consoled by the fact that Mama lived a fulfilled life of selfless service to her community of Evwreni for which she will be greatly remembered.

They acknowledged the significant role that Madam Ayetoma Agnes Ataga played in shaping the values and principles that the First Lady upholds today, emphasizing that her remarkable contributions to the welfare of the people highlighted the enduring strength of family bonds that characterized her life.

In addition to offering condolences, the group called on the residents of Delta State to join in offering their support to the grieving family of the First Lady by encouraging unity and solidarity during this trying times, just as it emphasized the importance of coming together as a community to provide comfort and solace to those affected by this irreparable loss.

“On behalf of our National Leader Chief Dr. E. K. Clark, OFR. CON., the Board of Trustees and Members of the E K Clark Solidarity for Good Governance we hereby convey our heart felt condolences to His Excellency Rt. Hon. Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, his dear wife and the entire Ataga family of Evwreni on the passing on to glory of Madam Ayetuoma Ataga, mother of our amiable First Lady, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori.

“Her demise has created a big vacuum no doubt. We are however consoled by the fact that Mama lived a fulfilled life of selfless service to her community of Evwreni for which she will be greatly remembered. It is our fervent prayers that the Lord grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement read.