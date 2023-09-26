E.K. Clark Pours Encomium On  Oborevwori Over Plan Rehabilitation Of Warri

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has showered encomium on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State over the planned rehabilitation and urban renewal of Warei/Efdurun area of the State.

Chief Clark who gave the commendation via a letter titled: ‘Re: Giving Warei a facelift promise fulfilled’, dated 25th September, 2023 addressed to Governor Oborevwori, frowned at the failure of his successors who allegedly marginalized Warri area of the State.

The letter reads: “I write to express on behalf of the people of Warri and elders of Warri referred to as ‘WARRI BOYS’ our gratitude and appreciation for the great plan you have for the rehabilitation and urban renewal of our hometown, Warri/Effurun.

“Particularly, the recent award of some major contracts to a reputable company such as Julius Berger in the sum of N78 billion is a show of your sincerity of purpose. Indeed, I understand that part payment has been made to the contractors.

“I recall in your inaugural speech on 29th May 2023, you promised that you would give Warri a facelift. The media reported thus: ‘The newly sworn-in Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori has vowed to give special attention to the oil-rich city of Warri, the commercial hub to advance the economy of the State’.

“And you were quoted directly as saying; ‘Warri the commercial nerve centre of the State will be given special attention under this administration. The process has already commenced with the establishment of the Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency (WUEDA)’.

“My first open letter I addressed to Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa on 2nd February 2023, I criticised him for abandoning Warri and thereby reducing it into a village; an extract of my first letter is reproduced hereunder:

“it maybe too late, but finally, I wish to again advice you not to reduce Warri to a deserted village as Chief James Onanefe Ibori did to Sapele, as he removed most of the offices from Sapele to Oghara his hometown. This is exactly what you are carrying out now”.

“Also, I addressed an open letter to your predecessor on the eve of his re-election into office, when I strongly advised him that he should not abandon Warri as his predecessor Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan did for eight (8) years in office.

“The recent contract which you have awarded includes the Design and construction of a flyover bridge at the Enerhen Junction to Marine Gate; Study design, construction of road expansion and improvement work on the DSC/NPA Expressway from Effurun roundabout to the Delta Steel Complex (DSC) Round-about; and Construction of a ¾ Clover Interchange at the existing Effurun flyover bridge and two pedestrian bridges.

“Others are the Design and construction of a flyover bridge at the ever-busy Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Junction; and DSC Round-about along Effurun/Patani, East-West Highway and Effurun in Uvwie LGA.

“I am confident that the above contracts when completed, will no doubt, bring great joy and satisfaction to the indigenes and inhabitants of the Old Delta Province and will definitely bring back the old glory of Warri which as you know is comprised of various heavily oil producing communities.

“In the long run, this will be to the benefit of the entire Delta, as this boosts further economic and social growth of our main economic town.

“It is obvious that you have started your tenure very well and I am confident you will extend this pattern to other major towns in the state. Already, I understand that you have awarded similar contracts for work in some of the Federal highways connecting some of the major towns.

“I do hope that these would all be carried out by reputable contractors so that the fate which befell your predecessors of a string of uncompleted jobs will not repeat itself. Be confident that you have my full support and encouragement. I want you to be at liberty to always reach me whenever my attention is needed for counsel and needed support.

“Finally, my dear son, you have started well, in the fulfillment of your promise to the people of Delta State and I urge you to carry on with your good works. My fatherly prayers and good wishes are with you always,” Chief Clark said.

