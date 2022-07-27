E.K. Clark Loses Junior Brother, Ambassador Akporode Clark

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ambassador Akporode Clark, junior brother of foremost Ijaw leader and former Federal Minister of Nigerian, Chief Edwin Clark has passed on at the age of 92 years.

The death of Akporode Clark was announced in a statement signed by Dr. Christopher C. Clark

For the family .

The statement read, “The Bekederemo-Fuludu-Clark family of Kiagbodo Town in the Burutu Local Government Council of Delta State, announce with profound sadness, the passing onto glory of Nigera’s foremost Diplomat, Ambassador Blessing Akporode Clark, CON, today, 26th July, 2022 in Lagos. He was aged 92 years.

“At several times in his Diplomatic career, he was Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), Ambassador to Switzerland and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Nigerian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, New York.

“He was one of Nigeria’s leading multilateralists, and rose to become Permanent Secretary of the then Ministry of External Affairs. He was, one of the critical global personalities in the fight against Apartheid and Racial Discrimination; and a leading world expert on Disarmament.

“Since 1999, until his death, he served as Member of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Foreign Relations.

“Ambassador Clark was a mentor to Nigeria’s Diplomatic Service, and for 50 (fifty) years, helped to shape Nigeria’s foreign policy.

“He is survived by his elder brother, Elder statesman Chief (Dr.) E. K. Clark

and other members of the family. Further details will be announced by the family in due course.”