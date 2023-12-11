1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, Dec 11th, 2023

E.K. Clark’s Indigenes In Lagos Urge Oborevwori To Complete Abandoned Ayakoromo Bridge

KIAGBODO COMMUNITY IN LAGOS

Members of Kiagbodo Community Meeting Lagos Chapter during the end of year party celebration.

LAGOS DECEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chief Edwin Clark’s indigenes residing in Lagos under the aegis of Kiagbodo Community Meeting Lagos Chapter (KCML) has appealed to Delta State Governor Rt. (Hon)  Sheriff Oborevwori  to as a matter of urgency complete the abandoned Ayakoromo bridge located  in Burutu local Government Area of Delta state.

The contract of the bridge was awarded in 2013 by the Uduaghan-led administration to link several communities in Burutu LGA and other communities in the adjourning local governments within the coastal part of the state.  But unfortunately and over ten  years the bridge which is not up to a kilometer  have not been completed.

Chairman of Kiagbodo Community Meeting Lagos Chapter, Mr. Mathew Boye  who made the appeal while addressing the media during the  Group celebration of this year end of year party at Maza-Maza,  Lagos state  said  the bridge,  if completed will serve  socio-economic importance  to those living and doing business in riverine area in particular  and Delta state in general.

While commending Oborevwori for initiating important projects in the state since his assumption of office as Delta State Governor  mostly in Warri and its environs equally urged the Governor  to extend the  gesture  to Burutu local Government area by completing the abandoned  Ayakoro bridge project.

“The Governor must not fail to remember that the Bobougbene community and its environs in Burutu LGA are reputed for the production of palm oil in commercial quantity and supply of same to Warri metropolis and Okwuagbe markets in Ugheli-South LGA. The people living in the riverine area  whose professing is  fishing, will have  easy access to supply their products to the urban areas. The bridge when completed will facilitate trade as it will provide  provide easy access to the oil and fish markets in those areas.  This is a very important reason why the Governor must pay disciplined attention to that project. It must not for any reason be abandoned,” he advised.

Mathew Boye appealed to Kiagbodo indigenes residing in Lagos to join Kiagbodo Community Meeting in Lagos, stressing that they have a lot to gain by associating themselves with their own indigenes residing in the state.

According him, “We have a lot of Kiagbodo indigenes that are residing and doing very well in Lagos state, but unfortunately, they have refused to associate themselves with the meeting. Those who are interested in being part of us should please contact the Secretary of the Association, Mr Kandeji Okiemute on telephone number 08136707594. We do hold our monthly meeting on  first Sunday of the month at Maza Maza, Lagos. They will be happy they did.”

The Chairman expressed his gratitude to Alhaji (Barr.) Isa Clark, Engr Denis Akpasele, DCP Presley Dode (RTD), US based  Godwin Epia and other indigenes of Kiagbodo for their assistant to the association.

