E.K.Clark Group Congratulates Okowa For Peaceful Primaries, Oborevwori Landslide Victory

LAGOS MAY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Group under the aegis of E. K Clark Solidarity For Okowa congratulated Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership for a peaceful, free and fair primaries and Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for his landslide victory.

Recall that Oborevwori emerged as the winner on Wednesday after polling 590 out of 825 votes to beat former commissioner for finance, David Edevbie and other contestants to clinch the Delta State PDP Governorship ticket for 203 election .

The group in a statement signed by its Chairman, Sir. Someone Efenudu and Coordinator Prince A. Abugo made available to Urhobotoday.com said as a Political pressure group within the PDP, they have decided to pitch their tent with the visionary Sheriff Oborevwori because of his humility, transparency, understanding of the dynamics of the state and his respect and adoration for the National Leader, Chief (Dr) E.K Clark OFR, CON.

While urging aspirants and loyalists of PDP to accept the result of the primaries as there are no victor and no vanquish hence it is an exercise within the PDP family, the Group explained that the victory of Sheriff Oborevwori was not a personal victory but for the entire PDP members and Deltans in general while noting that the victory is signs of good things to come.

“Our focus would now be geared towards general elections to complete the victory dance. We congratulate this victory as the people’s victory because the people wanted it, they laboured for it and Gov Okowa provided the enabling environment,” the statement read.